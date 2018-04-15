Broadway BUZZ

Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber Wins New York Emmy Award
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 15, 2018
Imogen Lloyd Webber
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

The John Gore Organization proudly accepted a New York Emmy Award on April 14 in the category of Special Event Coverage (Other Than News and Sports) for the Tony Awards special Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber. The episode was executive-produced by John Gore, Lauren Reid and Rich Jaffe, written and produced by Paul Wontorek with additional writing by Beth Stevens, and was directed by Dana Calderwood. This marks the first Emmy Award for Broadway.com and the John Gore Organization, which also received nominations for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: And the Tony Goes To... and At the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber in the Arts: Program/Special category.

The half-hour special put a spotlight on the 2017 Tony Award-nominated productions for Best Musical, Best Play, Best Musical Revival and Best Play Revival and the creative teams and actors who received nods this past season. Shows featured included Hello, Dolly!; A Doll's House, Part 2; Dear Evan Hansen; Come From Away; Groundhog Day; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812; Oslo; Indecent; Sweat and many more.

Broadcaster and writer Imogen Lloyd Webber is currently the Vice President of The Musical Company, a Broadway.com contributor and PEOPLE Now's Royals Correspondent. Her book The Intelligent Conversationalist: 31 Cheat Sheets That Will Show You How to Talk to Anyone About Anything, Anytime was published in June 2016 by St. Martin's Press.

