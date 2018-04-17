Tony Winner Cady Huffman Will Return to Broadway in Chicago

Cady Huffman is headed back to Broadway with jazz shoes on. The Tony-winning super talent will take on the role of Matron "Mama" Morton in long-running hit Chicago beginning on April 23. She will succeed current star Valerie Simpson, who will play her final performance as planned on April 22.



Huffman is a Tony winner for The Producers whose Broadway credits also include The Nance, Dame Edna: The Royal Tour, Steel Pier, The Will Rogers Follies, Big Deal and La Cage aux Folles. She has been seen off-Broadway in Revolution in the Elbow of Ragnar Agnarsson Furniture Painter and Shear Madness.



The current cast of Chicago also includes Bianca Marroquin as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Chaz Lamar Shepherd as Billy Flynn, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical on Broadway as well as the longest-running revival.