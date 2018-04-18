Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban Will Host 2018 Tony Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 18, 2018
Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The Tony Awards have announced that singer, songwriter and Tony nominee Sara Bareilles and Tony-nominated actor, singer and songwriter Josh Groban will co-host the 72nd Annual Tony Awards live from Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8:00pm. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS.

“The theater has completely transformed my life in every way possible. I have never felt more embraced and encouraged by a professional community, and I am so grateful for that,” said Bareilles. “I feel incredibly lucky to get to spend an evening celebrating and applauding this outstanding collective of artists, friends, collaborators and creatives. It is my great honor to join my friend Josh Groban in hosting the Tonys this year, and use the opportunity to simply say a heartfelt thank-you to this wonderful community...in high heels, with jokes.”

“I am humbled and ecstatic to be co-hosting the Tony Awards this year with such a brilliant artist and wonderful friend, Sara Bareilles. The dedication and inspiration surrounding live theater gave me my life path as a young kid and the warmth and support of the Broadway community has been the highlight of my career,” said Groban. “So to be at the helm of a night celebrating the best of theater with a person I just laugh way too much with is beyond words. But I will have words on Tony night! The best words! I look forward to flailing about in front of my peers. It will be with all the love and respect in the world for the room we're lucky enough to be in.”

This will be both Bareilles and Groban’s first time hosting the Tony Awards. Both recently starred in Broadway shows: Bareilles in Waitress, for which she also composed the music and lyrics, earning her first Tony nomination. Groban led the cast of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

Nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards will be announced on May 1. The cutoff date for Tony eligibility is April 26.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. 2018 Drama League Awards: The Band's Visit, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child & More Score Nominations
  2. Jim Henson's Labyrinth Is Being Made into a Stage Musical
  3. Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban Will Host 2018 Tony Awards
  4. Carrie on the CW! Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Casey Cott on Bringing the Cult Musical to Riverdale
  5. Octopus Obsession, Feeling Moxy and More Things We Learned from The Band's Visit Star Katrina Lenk on Show People

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Waitress Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers