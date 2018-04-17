Broadway BUZZ

Jim Henson's Labyrinth Is Being Made into a Stage Musical
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 18, 2018
Jennifer Connelly & David Bowie, stars of the 1986 film "Labyrinth"
(Photo: Jim Henson Company)

The beloved 1986 film Labyrinth is getting the theatrical treatment. Brian Henson, chairman of the Jim Henson Company and son of the movie's late director, Jim Henson, revealed the in-the-works musical to Forbes in an interview about the flick's upcoming re-release in cinemas. The film starred and featured the music of stage alum and songwriting icon David Bowie.

"We are working on a theatrical adaptation of the original movie for the stage," said Henson, noting that a film sequel is also in development. "Those are the two areas of excitement for the Labyrinth property that we have. We are working on both of those but I certainly don’t have a timeline for them."

Labyrinth follows teenager Sarah (played on-screen by Jennifer Connelly), who summons Goblins to take away her baby stepbrother. When he actually does disappear, Sarah follows him into a world of fantasy to protect him from the Goblin King (played by Bowie).

A songwriter for a stage adaptation isn't yet known, but an obvious choice would be featuring Bowie's music from the film. When asked whether the musical is aiming for a debut on the Great White Way, Henson wasn't clear.

"Not necessarily Broadway; it could be for London's West End, but it will be a stage show, a big theatrical version. It's very exciting."

