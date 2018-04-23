Bekah Brunstetter's The Cake to Make New York Premiere in 2019

The Cake, a new play by Emmy nominee Bekah Brunstetter, will appear in a New York premiere production with Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center—Stage I in 2019. MTC's artistic director, Lynne Meadow, will helm the new work, scheduled to begin previews on February 12 ahead of a March 5 opening night.



The Cake centers on Della, whose North Carolina bakery is legendary. She has just been cast in her favorite television baking competition. Soon her late best friend's daughter comes home from New York City to ask her to make a cake for her upcoming wedding. When Della learns that Jen's about to marry a woman, she is forced to reexamine her deeply held beliefs, as questions of morals, judgment and family swirl around them all.



Brunstetter's off-Broadway playwriting credits include The Oregon Trail, Oohrah! and Be a Good Little Widow. She earned an Emmy nomination as producer of NBC's This Is Us.



Casting for the off-Broadway production of The Cake will be announced at a later date. Tony winner Faith Prince starred as Della in a 2018 production at La Jolla Playhouse.