Love to Love You Baby! Exclusive Portraits of Summer's Opening Night on Broadway

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical officially opened on Broadway on August 23, and Broadway.com was on the scene with an exclusive photo booth at the after party at the Marriott Marquis. Check out the trio of talents playing the title role: LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever (as well as cast members and guests) strut their hot stuff before our camera. The musical, which features Summer's hits, including "MacArthur Park," "On the Radio," "Last Dance" and more, tells the story of the Disco Queen's meteoric rise to the top of the charts.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical choreographer Sergio Trujillo

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical scribe Des McANuff

Storm Lever plays Duckling Donna

Ariana DeBose plays Disco Donna