Starry Broadway Premiere Production of The Boys in the Band Begins Performances

The first Broadway production of Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking comic drama The Boys in the Band begins previews at the Booth Theatre on April 30. Two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello directs the new mounting, produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone. The Boys in the Band is scheduled to officially open on May 31.



The Boys in the Band centers on a group of gay men who gather in an NYC apartment for a friend’s birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music is turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.



The production stars Emmy nominee Matt Bomer as Donald, Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto as Harold, Emmy winner Jim Parsons as Michael, two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells as Larry, two-time Tony nominee Robin De Jesús as Emory, Brian Hutchison as Alan, Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard, Tuc Watkins as Hank and Charlie Carver as Cowboy.



The Boys in the Band is slated to play a 15-week limited engagement through August 12.