(Photos: Bruce Glikas, Caitlin McNaney & Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 28, 2018

It's that time of the year! Award nominations are being announced almost every day, but at Broadway.com we want you to determine the season's best stars and shows.

It's time for Broadway's ultimate fans to pick nominees for the only major theatrical award chosen by audiences: the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards! Now's your chance to make your voice heard.

Polls close at 11:59pm on Sunday, May 6, with an announcement of the chosen nominees to come. Be sure to check back and place your final vote to pick the winners!

Here goes! To vote, click here or fill out your ballot below.

