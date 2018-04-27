Season Premiere! Dear Evan Hansen's Taylor Trensch Mimics Kerri Strug, Cranks Ben Platt and More on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell

Susan Blackwell is back for a whole new season for far-out friends and fantabulicious nights on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell! First up is Dear Evan Hansen’s adorably hilarious Taylor Trensch, who reveals an Olympic crush, drowns Susan in his riffs and worries that Ben Platt deleted his from his contacts, all while enjoying cruelty-free cuisine at ABCv in Union Square.

Here are some must-see highlights:

He's a model! (We knew it!)

He's been obsessed with gymnast Kerri Strug since he saw her at the 1996 Atlantic Olympics.

And can perform her whole routine!

Also, he does a spot-on Jim Carrey as The Grinch.

And that scary AF dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park.

Ah, Taylor Trensch... What a jem!

Watch the whole episode below!