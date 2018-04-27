Broadway BUZZ

Taylor Trensch and Susan Blackwell on "Side by Side by Susan Blackwell"
Season Premiere! Dear Evan Hansen's Taylor Trensch Mimics Kerri Strug, Cranks Ben Platt and More on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell
Features
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 27, 2018

Susan Blackwell is back for a whole new season for far-out friends and fantabulicious nights on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell! First up is Dear Evan Hansen’s adorably hilarious Taylor Trensch, who reveals an Olympic crush, drowns Susan in his riffs and worries that Ben Platt deleted his from his contacts, all while enjoying cruelty-free cuisine at ABCv in Union Square.

Here are some must-see highlights:

He's a model! (We knew it!)

He's been obsessed with gymnast Kerri Strug since he saw her at the 1996 Atlantic Olympics.

And can perform her whole routine!

Also, he does a spot-on Jim Carrey as The Grinch.

And that scary AF dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park.

Ah, Taylor Trensch... What a jem!

Watch the whole episode below!

 

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
