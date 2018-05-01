Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

A Quick Chat with Smash Vets Leslie Odom Jr. & Katharine McPhee After They Announced the 2018 Tony Noms
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 1, 2018
Leslie Odom Jr & Katharine McPhee
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

"Let me be your star," said the 2018 Tony nominees! Smash alums Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee woke up early on May 1 to get spiffed up, head to the Lincoln Center Library of the Performing Arts, announce the 2018 Tony nominations and give SpongeBob SquarePants—sorry, Spa-hnge-Bob SquarePants—a fancy, schmancy new  pronunciation (it is a Tony-nominated musical, after all!). The Hamilton Tony winner and Waitress star spoke with Broadway.com about getting to reveal the big news.

"For once in your life, you're a part of making somebody else's dream come true," said Odom Jr., who nabbed a nomination (and subsequent win) in 2016 for his performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. "I remember what it felt like, and this feels like a full-circle moment. A Tony nomination changes your life."

"I love that we're together this morning. Leslie and I had a lot of great moments on the set of Smash," said McPhee. "It's great to wake up early for a community that I am so newly a part of, but that I respect so much."

"Sam and Karen Cartwright would be very proud on a day like today," said Odom Jr.

The Tony winner also shared advice for the 2018 nominees: "Enjoy every moment of this time. There are no guarantees that moments like this will come around. If it only happens once, and you do it right, only once is enough."

Check out the photos, and we'll see you on June 10!

Fade in on a girl! Katharine McPhee strikes a pose.
Leslie Odom Jr. suits up for Tony nomination morning.
Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee take the podium. Congrats to all of the 2018 Tony nominees!
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Who Will Get Nominated? Predictions for the 2018 Tony Award Nominations
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Debuts That Deserve 2018 Tony Awards Recognition
  4. Let It Go! Release Date Set for Frozen Cast Recording
  5. Season Premiere! Taylor Trensch Mimics Kerri Strug, Cranks Ben Platt and More on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers