The 2018 Tony Awards Sweepstakes
Broadway, Here I Come! Win a Trip to the 2019 Tony Awards Ceremony in New York City
News
by Ryan Gilbert • May 2, 2018

What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play! Haven't you always dreamed of being a part of Broadway's biggest night? Then it's time to enter to win the 2018 Broadway Across America Tony Awards Sweepstakes, presented by Broadway Across America, because now is your chance to win a trip for two to New York City. The 72nd annual Tony Awards air on June 10 on CBS and you can enter the sweepstakes while you're watching.

One Grand Prize winner will receive round-trip coach class airfare for two to NYC for a three-night stay at a hotel, two tickets to the 2019 Tony Awards rehearsal, tickets to two Broadway shows and more. All you have to do is complete the entry form here.

You have until 11:59PM (EDT) on June 10 to enter the sweepstakes and the random drawing for the winner will be on or about June 11. There's no purchase necessary to enter or to win. Just read the official rules, fill out the entry form and limit one manual entry per person and per account. Yep, it's that easy! As an added bonus, you can get extra entries when your friends enter using the special link provided after you enter.

So why are you still reading this? Go enter!

