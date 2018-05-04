Broadway BUZZ

Summer and Smoke Receives Extension at Off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 4, 2018
Marin Ireland & Nathan Darrow in "Summer & Smoke"
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

The cheered new revival of Tennessee Williams' Summer and Smoke has received an extension at off-Broadway nonprofit Classic Stage Company. Originally slated for a run through May 20, the production will now conclude its engagement on May 25. Tony nominee Marin Ireland and Nathan Darrow star.

Set in turn-of-the-century Mississippi, Summer and Smoke tells the story of a local minister’s daughter (Ireland) who walks the line between piety and sensuality with the neighborhood doctor (Darrow) who grew up next door.

The cast also includes Tony nominee Barbara Walsh, Glenna Brucken, Phillip Clark, Hannah Elless, Elena Hurst, Tina Johnson, Gerardo Rodriguez, T. Ryder Smith, Ryan Spahn and Jonathan Spivey.

Summer and Smoke features set design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Kathryn Rohe, lighting design by R. Lee Kennedy and sound design by Walter Trarbach.

