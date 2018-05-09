Sierra Boggess, Amber Iman, Matt Doyle, Clifton Duncan & More to Lead Pre-Broadway Lab of The Secret Garden

A star-packed lab presentation has been announced in advance of the upcoming Broadway revival of The Secret Garden. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, the lab will be held from May 19 through June 8.



The cast will feature Sierra Boggess (who was seen in a 2016 concert staging of The Secret Garden) as Lily, Amber Iman (Shuffle Along) as Martha, Matt Doyle (Clockwork Orange) as Albert, Clifton Duncan (Carmen Jones) as Archibald, Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Neville Craven, Adam Chanler-Berat (Saint Joan) as Dickon, Brooklyn Shuck (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Mary, Sally Ann Triplett (Sweeney Todd) as Medlock and Tony winner Jim Norton (Of Mice and Men) as Ben, with Cameron Mann as Colin, Anoop Desai as Fakir and Kuhoo Verma as Ayah.



Based on the 1911 novel and featuring a Tony-winning book by Marsha Norman and a Tony-nominated score by Lucy Simon, The Secret Garden follows 10-year-old Mary Lennox (Shuck), who returns to Yorkshire, England to live with her embittered, reclusive Uncle Archibald (Duncan), whom she has never met. There, the ill-tempered and lonely Mary meets Martha (Iman), a chambermaid, who tells her of a secret garden which belonged to her aunt Lily (Boggess) before she died. Mary's search for the garden introduces her to a slew of other characters.



Dates, venue and casting for the Broadway revival of The Secret Garden will be announced at a later date.