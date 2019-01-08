My Fair Lady's Michael Halling to Play Wednesday Evening Performances as Henry Higgins; Harry Hadden-Paton Sets Exit Date

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that current My Fair Lady cast member Michael Halling will play the role of Henry Higgins on Wednesday evenings beginning on February 6. The nonprofit has also shared that Tony nominee Harry Hadden-Paton will conclude his Broadway-debut run as Professor Henry Higgins on July 6, with the announcement of a full-time replacement to come.



In addition to his ensemble work in My Fair Lady, Halling has been seen on Broadway in A Tale of Two Cities, The Pajama Game, In My Life, The Boy From Oz and The Scarlet Pimpernel. His off-Broadway credits include Donnybrook! and Giant.



Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs and Tony winner Christopher Gattelli choreographs My Fair Lady, which began previews on March 15 and officially opened on April 19. The principal cast also includes Laura Benanti as Eliza Doolittle, Rosemary Harris as Mrs. Higgins, Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce, Clarke Thorell as Professor Zoltan Karpathy, Danny Burstein as Alfred P. Doolittle and Christian Dante White as Freddy Eynsford-Hill. Kerstin Anderson plays the role of Eliza Doolittle at all Tuesday evening performances.



My Fair Lady features music direction by Ted Sperling, with scenic design by Tony winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony winner Donald Holder and sound design by Tony nominee Marc Salzberg.