Celebrate the Wedding of Harry and Meghan with Broadway Royalty

We’re not far away from what many might call the biggest theatrical event of 2018. No, not the Tony Awards. We’re talking about the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The fairy-tale couple, who enjoyed an evening out in the West End at Hamilton earlier this year, will soon be the two leads in their own blockbuster hit when they tie the knot in dramatic fashion on May 19. Didn’t make Haz and Meg’s guest list? Not to worry. There’s plenty of royalty to check out on Broadway without having to cross the pond.





Frozen

Feeling sad about the royal family leaving you out in the cold? Let it go and head over to Frozen at the St. James Theatre. Starring Caissie Levy as the icy and powerful Queen Elsa and Patti Murin as her kind and carefree sister Anna, Frozen follows two estranged siblings after the reclusive Elsa uses her magical powers to set off an eternal winter and Anna embarks on a dangerous journey to bring her home. With a soaring score by the Oscar-winning songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen is the perfect show for princesses and princes of any age.





Anastasia

Is she the long-lost Grand Duchess Anastasia—or isn’t she? In Anastasia, a poor, young street sweeper named Anya travels across post-Revolution Russia to Paris in her quest to reconnect with her royal grandmother, the Dowager Empress, and prove that she is Tsar Nicholas II’s youngest daughter. A moving and majestic story about love and self-discovery, Anastasia invites you to take a thrilling “journey to the past” and become swept off your feet by this regal and romantic fairytale.





Aladdin

Who needs royal super couple Harry and Meghan when you have Broadway super couple Aladdin and Jasmine? Based on the 1992 Disney film, the story follows Aladdin, a charming diamond-in-the-rough street urchin who frees a genie from a lamp and is granted three wishes. But will the wishes be enough to win Princess Jasmine’s heart and foil the plot of the Sultan’s evil sorcerer Jafar from taking over the throne? Packed with romance, adventure and razzle-dazzle costumes and choreography, this magic-carpet ride of a musical will transport you to a faraway kingdom without ever having to leave your seat.





SpongeBob SquarePants

OK, so there may be no kings or queens in sight in Bikini Bottom, but this Tony-nominated musical does technically take place in a palace. The Palace Theatre, that is. Ethan Slater—in a tour-de-force Broadway debut—stars as the titular SpongeBob who must save his undersea world from being wiped out by a volcano. With a cool and catchy score by pop-rock royalty such as Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper and John Legend, you’ll be tapping your fins and rooting for this heroic “prince of whales” as he and his pals try to save the day!





The Lion King

If you weren’t one of the 2,640 commoners who got an invitation to the big day, we suggest you treat yourself instead to the uncommon experience of the highest-grossing Broadway musical of all time. In this family-friendly fave, young lion prince Simba flees his African Pride Lands home after his evil uncle Scar orchestrates the murder of Simba’s kingly father Mufasa. As Simba grows up in exile, he forgets his birthright until he becomes haunted by his past and returns home to face Scar and take his rightful place on the throne. Based on the 1994 animated film, this king-sized Tony-winning spectacle will enchant you with the kind of eye-popping parades and pageantry that will make you feel like you’re getting the royal treatment!





Hamilton

Hey, we’re Americans, so who gives two quid about those royals anyway? That’s what Alexander Hamilton raps about in this Tony-winning megahit about the life and times of this dedicated and dynamic Founding Father. Have the last laugh on the British monarchy after King George III’s song “You’ll Be Back,” in which he claims England will defeat the colonists and win the Revolutionary War. We all know how that turned out.