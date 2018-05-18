Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Carousel Star Lindsay Mendez Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 18, 2018
Lindsay Mendez in "Carousel"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Beloved Broadway star Lindsay Mendez, who is currently appearing as Carrie Pipperidge in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel, will lead Broadway.com's new vlog, The Carrie Diaries, beginning on May 24. The vlog will follow Mendez and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the Imperial Theatre where the acclaimed revival is thrilling audiences eight times a week.

Set in a small New England factory town, Carousel follows the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the young woman who gives up everything for him. Joining Mendez in the cast is Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow, Jessie Mueller as Julie Jordan, Renée Fleming as Nettie Fowler, Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow, John Douglas Thompson as the Starkeeper, Amar Ramasar as Jigger, Brittany Pollack as Louise and Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin.

In addition to her celebrated turn in Carousel, Mendez has been seen on Broadway in Significant Other, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease and Wicked, during which she also vlogged for Broadway.com. Mendez's off-Broadway credits include Dogfight and The Marvelous Wonderettes.

Tune in and watch Mendez take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the legendary musical that is moving audiences every night. The Carrie Diaries will run every Thursday for eight weeks.

Carousel

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic returns to Broadway starring Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mean Girls Leads Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners; Ethan Slater, Hailey Kilgore Also Take Top Prizes
  2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Noma Dumezweni Talks Keeping the Secrets, Tony Fashion & More on Show People
  3. See Idina Menzel & the Cast of Skintight Prep for Off-Broadway Bow
  4. Disney's Frozen Will Embark on a National Tour
  5. Mean Girls Triumphs at 2018 Helen Hayes Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers