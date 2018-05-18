Broadway BUZZ

Get a Sneak Peek at André De Shields, Lillias White & More Rehearsing Paper Mill Playhouse's Half Time
Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • May 18, 2018
André De Shields (center) and the cast of "Half Time"
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The cast of the Broadway-aimed Half Time opened up rehearsal at New 42nd Street Studios May 17 ahead of their run at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey this summer. The new musical was inspired by the 2008 documentary Gotta Dance, about a troupe of senior citizens who become basketball half-time dancers. The Jerry Mitchell-helmed production begins previews for a pre-Broadway tryout in Millburn, NJ on May 31 with opening night set for June 12. Check out the veteran performers, including Lillias White, André De Shields and Donna McKechnie, getting down below. 

Lillias White (center) and the ladies of the Half Time troupe.
The cast and creative team of Half Time get together for a group shot.

Half Time

An original musical about a group of ordinary seniors with extraordinary dreams.
