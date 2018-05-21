Exclusive Portraits of Idina Menzel, Norbert Leo Butz & More at the Drama League Awards

The 84th annual Drama League Awards ceremony took place on May 18 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square, and boy, was the event star-studded. As previously announced, Mean Girls stars Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman and Kate Rockwell hosted the luncheon and special awards went to Wicked Tony winner Idina Menzel—star of the upcoming Skintight—who received the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award and Tony winner Casey Nicholaw—currently represented on Broadway by Mean Girls, Aladdin and The Book of Mormon—honored with The Founders Award for Excellence in Directing. A slew of stars stopped by Broadway.com's exclusive portrait booth to pose for Photo Director Caitlin McNaney. Check out the gorgeous portraits!

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical's Ariana DeBose

Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Park and Will Roland

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Anthony Boyle

Children of a Lesser God's Lauren Ridloff