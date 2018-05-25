Escape to Margaritaville's Lisa Howard Eats Burgers and Talks Twilight on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell

Lisa Howard loves eating burgers just as much we love seeing her perform "Cheeseburger in Paradise"! After appearing in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, South Pacific, 9 to 5, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and It Shoulda Been You, she's now singing along to all of Jimmy Buffet's greatest hits in Escape to Margaritaville. Learn more about the belting diva as she reveals what it was like to appear in the Twilight franchise, what her go-to audition song is and why she wants to eat Derrick Baskin in the latest episode of Side by Side by Susan Blackwell. Be prepared to want to go on vacation as Howard and Blackwell chill at Mother Burger in Midtown.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Annie was her first.

She met her hubby on the subway.

He made her sob in front of hundreds of people.

She would totally eat Derrick Baskin.

Her face game is strong.

She's already titled her memoirs!

