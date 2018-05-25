Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Lisa Howard and Susan Blackwell on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell
Escape to Margaritaville's Lisa Howard Eats Burgers and Talks Twilight on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell
Features
by Broadway.com Staff • May 25, 2018

Lisa Howard loves eating burgers just as much we love seeing her perform "Cheeseburger in Paradise"! After appearing in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, South Pacific, 9 to 5, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and It Shoulda Been You, she's now singing along to all of Jimmy Buffet's greatest hits in Escape to Margaritaville. Learn more about the belting diva as she reveals what it was like to appear in the Twilight franchise, what her go-to audition song is and why she wants to eat Derrick Baskin in the latest episode of Side by Side by Susan Blackwell. Be prepared to want to go on vacation as Howard and Blackwell chill at Mother Burger in Midtown.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Annie was her first.

She met her hubby on the subway.

He made her sob in front of hundreds of people.

She would totally eat Derrick Baskin.

Her face game is strong.

She's already titled her memoirs! 

Watch the whole episode below!


 

Escape to Margaritaville

A new musical featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. My Fair Lady's Lauren Ambrose on Reviving Six Feet Under & More on Show People with Paul Wontorek
  2. Andy Karl to Replace Steve Kazee in Broadway-Bound Pretty Woman: The Musical
  3. NBC to Bring the 'Age of Aquarius' to TV Audiences with Hair Live!
  4. Once On This Island's Alex Newell to Host 2018 Stars in the Alley; Katharine McPhee, Melissa Benoist Set to Appear
  5. Carousel's Brittany Pollack on Starting Ballet Early, Dancing Barefoot & Appearing in Her First Broadway Show

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers