Starry Broadway Premiere Production of The Boys in the Band Celebrates Opening Night

The first Broadway production of Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking comic drama The Boys in the Band officially opens at the Booth Theatre on May 31. Two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello directs the new mounting, produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone. The Boys in the Band is slated to play a limited engagement through August 12.



The Boys in the Band centers on a group of gay men who gather in an NYC apartment for a friend’s birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music is turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.



The production stars Emmy nominee Matt Bomer as Donald, Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto as Harold, Emmy winner Jim Parsons as Michael, two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells as Larry, two-time Tony nominee Robin De Jesús as Emory, Brian Hutchison as Alan, Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard, Tuc Watkins as Hank and Charlie Carver as Cowboy.



To celebrate the production, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of talent-packed cast introducing an iconic work to Broadway audiences.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.