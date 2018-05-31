Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Starry Broadway Premiere Production of The Boys in the Band Celebrates Opening Night
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 31, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The first Broadway production of Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking comic drama The Boys in the Band officially opens at the Booth Theatre on May 31. Two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello directs the new mounting, produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone. The Boys in the Band is slated to play a limited engagement through August 12.

The Boys in the Band centers on a group of gay men who gather in an NYC apartment for a friend’s birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music is turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. 

The production stars Emmy nominee Matt Bomer as Donald, Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto as Harold, Emmy winner Jim Parsons as Michael, two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells as Larry, two-time Tony nominee Robin De Jesús as Emory, Brian Hutchison as Alan, Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard, Tuc Watkins as Hank and Charlie Carver as Cowboy.

To celebrate the production, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of talent-packed cast introducing an iconic work to Broadway audiences.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

The Boys in the Band

A starry cast leads the 50th anniversary production of this groundbreaking comic drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch the Stars of Broadway's Frozen Sing Out on Good Morning America
  2. Donna Murphy Will Return to Tony-Winning Hello, Dolly! Revival
  3. Olivier-Nominated Hit Everybody's Talking About Jamie Will Be Made into a Movie Musical
  4. Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Leslie Odom Jr., Uzo Aduba & More Set to Appear at 2018 Tony Awards
  5. David Morse and Austin Butler on Their Heartbreaking Iceman Cometh Duo and Why O’Neill Is Never Easy

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers