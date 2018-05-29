Olivier-Nominated Hit Everybody's Talking About Jamie Will Be Made into a Movie Musical

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the new West End musical based on the true story of a teenage boy who wants to wear a dress to his high school prom, is being adapted into a major motion picture. The Olivier-nominated musical is inspired by Firecracker's 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.



"All I originally wanted was to go to my school prom in a dress," said Jamie Campbell, the boy who inspired the story. "Then Firecracker made the documentary. My story then inspired a West End musical. Now it's a film! It's incredible. Even I couldn't have dreamed it."



Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight.



Directed by Jonathan Butterell, Everybody's Talking About Jamie features a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae and music by Dan Gillespie Sells. Butterell will repeat his work as director for the film with a screenplay by MacRae and the score of Sells and MacRae.



Filming of the Everybody's Talking About Jamie motion picture is expected to commence in spring 2019, with a release date to be announced. Take a look at the Olivier Awards performance from the hit musical below.



