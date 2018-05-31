The Camera Loves The Boys in the Band! Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons & More Pose in Our Portrait Booth

The Boys in the Band officially opens at the Booth Theatre on May 31. Mart Crowley's legendary gay play celebrated its 50 year anniversary on May 30 with a star-studded audience and a fabulous after party at The Second Floor NYC. Broadway.com Photo Director Caitlin McNaney captured portraits of stars Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer and more. They've ditched their signature turtlenecks to suit up! Take a look at the super hot shots, and cheers to the entire cast on an incredible opening!
