Susan Blackwell and Lindsay Mendez
Carousel's Lindsay Mendez Talks Playing Carrie & Competing Against Adam Lambert on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell
Features
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 8, 2018

After appearing in five Broadway shows, Carousel standout and current Broadway.com vlogger Lindsay Mendez is officially a Tony nominee for her delightful turn as Carrie Pipperidge. During her rare time off, Mendez sat down with Susan Blackwell to talk about beating Adam Lambert in a singing competition, why she loves playing Carrie and she even gives us a taste of what Grease sounds like in German. Enjoy the chat and cheese at theater district must-visit Caselulla in this season finale episode of Side by Side by Susan Blackwell!

Here are some must-see highlights:

She knows how to moon in German.

She just might hurl at the smell.

She's got the Cutest. Dog. Ever.

She's got a rhyme-y memoir title.

She's Susan's fantasy wife.

Watch the full episode below!

 

Carousel

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic returns to Broadway starring Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry.
