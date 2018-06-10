Carousel's Lindsay Mendez Wins Her First Tony Award: 'Be Your True Self and the World Will Take Note'

Lindsay Mendez has won her first Tony Award! The beloved Broadway star triumphed in the Best Featured Actress in a Musical category for her turn as Carrie Pipperidge in the acclaimed revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel. The win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the category were Ariana DeBose for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Renée Fleming for Carousel, Ashley Park for Mean Girls and Diana Rigg for My Fair Lady.



In a moving speech, Mendez said, "When I moved to New York, I was told to change my last name from Mendez to Matthews or I wouldn't work. And I just want to say how proud I am to be a part of a community that celebrates diversity and individuality. To all of you artists out there, just be your true self and the world will take note!"



Carousel marks Mendez's first Tony nomination and win. A current vlogger for Broadway.com, Mendez has also been seen on Broadway in Significant Other, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease and Wicked. Mendez's off-Broadway credits include Dogfight and The Marvelous Wonderettes. Many congrats to Lindsay Mendez on her Tony win!



