Lindsay Mendez, Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane & Ari'el Stachel (Photos: Getty Images)
Poll Results: See Which 2018 Tony Awards Acceptance Speeches Viewers Loved
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 11, 2018

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards is officially over, but that doesn't mean we can't spend the next 365 days reliving every glorious moment. One of the best things about watching someone win a Tony is getting to hear the acceptance speech. We asked you which acceptance speech was your favorite, and you delivered! Check out the list below and see if your favorite speech made it to the top.

3. Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

2. Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit

1. Lindsay Mendez, Carousel

