Freaky Friday Movie Musical, Starring Heidi Blickenstaff, Sets Summer Friday Air Date

Mark your calendar! The Disney Channel's highly anticipated movie musical adaptation of Freaky Friday has set an air date of Friday, August 10 at 8:00pm ET. Steve Carr will direct the new version of the classic story, which will star the previously announced Broadway veteran Heidi Blickenstaff (Something Rotten!), reprising her turn as Katherine from the stage musical, alongside Cozi Zuehlsdorff (Dolphin Tale) as Ellie.



In Freaky Friday, Katherine (Blickenstaff), an overworked mother, and her teenage daughter, Ellie (Zuehlsdorff), magically swap bodies, and they have a single day to make it right before mom’s wedding day. The film features a teleplay by the stage musical's book writer, Bridget Carpenter, and a score by Next to Normal Tony winners Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, who lent tunes to the stage show.



In addition to Blickenstaff and Zuehlsdorff, the cast will include Ricky He, Alex Désert, Jason Maybaum, Kahyun Kim, Dara R. Moss, Jennifer LaPorte, Isaiah Lehtinen and Sarah Willey.



Based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 book of the same title, the stage musical, which played regional theaters throughout the U.S., was adapted from the 1976 and 2003 movies. The show released a cast album in February, which features Blickenstaff with her stage co-star Emma Hunton as Ellie.



Watch Blickenstaff and Zuehlsdorff break the news of the air date below.



