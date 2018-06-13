Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Order Up, Australia! Waitress to Premiere in Sydney in 2020
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 13, 2018
Current "Waitress" star Katharine McPhee
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The charming Sara Bareilles musical Waitress is heading Down Under! The hit Broadway show will open in Australia at Sydney Lyric Theatre in 2020. Dates and casting will be announced at a later time.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna (currently played on Broadway by Katharine McPhee), an expert pie maker in a small town who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.

Waitress is currently running on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The production officially opened on April 24, 2016, starring Jessie Mueller as Jenna.
 

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Avenue Q Originals to Make Return Appearances in Hit Musical for 15 Performances
  2. Lortel Winner Tiffany Mann & More Complete the Cast of Off-Broadway's Be More Chill
  3. The Band's Visit & Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Top 2018 Tony Award Winners
  4. De Niro’s Trump Talk & Other Memorable Moments from the 2018 Tony Awards
  5. The Best-Dressed Broadway Stars on the 2018 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers