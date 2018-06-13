Order Up, Australia! Waitress to Premiere in Sydney in 2020

The charming Sara Bareilles musical Waitress is heading Down Under! The hit Broadway show will open in Australia at Sydney Lyric Theatre in 2020. Dates and casting will be announced at a later time.



Waitress tells the story of Jenna (currently played on Broadway by Katharine McPhee), an expert pie maker in a small town who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.



Waitress is currently running on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The production officially opened on April 24, 2016, starring Jessie Mueller as Jenna.

