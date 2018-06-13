Chicago to Bring Its Razzle-Dazzle Factor to Sydney, Australia

The fiery Kander & Ebb musical Chicago is heading Down Under! The Tony-winning revival directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking will open in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in 2019. Dates and casting will be announced at a later time.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.



Chicago is currently running on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre. The production officially opened on November 14, 1996, starring Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, Joel Grey and James Naughton.