Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Chicago to Bring Its Razzle-Dazzle Factor to Sydney, Australia
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 13, 2018
The cast of "Chicago"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

The fiery Kander & Ebb musical Chicago is heading Down Under! The Tony-winning revival directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking will open in Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in 2019. Dates and casting will be announced at a later time.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Chicago is currently running on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre. The production officially opened on November 14, 1996, starring Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, Joel Grey and James Naughton.

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Avenue Q Originals to Make Return Appearances in Hit Musical for 15 Performances
  2. Lortel Winner Tiffany Mann & More Complete the Cast of Off-Broadway's Be More Chill
  3. The Band's Visit & Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Top 2018 Tony Award Winners
  4. De Niro’s Trump Talk & Other Memorable Moments from the 2018 Tony Awards
  5. The Best-Dressed Broadway Stars on the 2018 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers