Jessica Vosk Flies into Wicked on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 16, 2018
Jessica Vosk in the national touring production of "Wicked"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Power-voiced Wicked tour star Jessica Vosk offers up her acclaimed turn as Elphaba for Broadway audiences at the Gershwin Theatre starting on July 16. Vosk replaces long-running star Jackie Burns, who played her final show on July 14.

"Joining the Broadway company of Wicked is an absolute honor, and so surreal," said Vosk in an exclusive statement. "I feel beyond lucky to step back into the shoes of this iconic role, and grateful to share the stage with the incredible cast. Excited doesn't even begin to describe it! Let's do this!"

Vosk has been seen on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She appeared off-Broadway in Death Takes a Holiday. Vosk will soon release her debut solo album, Wild and Free.

The current cast of Wicked also includes Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Ashley Parker Angel as Fiyero, Jye Frasca as Boq, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Isabel Keating as Madame Morrible, Kristen Martin as Nessarose and Martin Moran as Doctor Dillamond.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento.

