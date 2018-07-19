Mitchell Jarvis, Marilu Henner & More Start Gettin' the Band Back Together on Broadway

Rock on! The new musical comedy Gettin' the Band Back Together kicks off performances at the Belasco Theatre on July 19. The fresh tuner, directed by John Rando and choreographed by Chris Bailey, will celebrate an official opening night on August 13.



Gettin' the Band Back Together follows Mitch Papadopolous, who always dreamed of being the next Bon Jovi, but chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. He dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang—the math teacher who isn’t good at math, the Irish cop who dreams about being on Broadway, the dermatologist who can’t get a date and a 16-year-old Jewish rapper who makes Vanilla Ice look cool—and sets out to win The Battle of the Bands…and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind.



The cast is led by Mitchell Jarvis as Mitch Papadopolous, Marilu Henner as Sharon Papadopolous, Jay Klaitz as Bart Vickers, Paul Whitty as Michael "Sully" Sullivan, Sawyer Nunes as Ricky “Bling” Goldstein, Brandon Williams as Tygen Billows, Tamika Lawrence as Roxanne Velasco, Kelli Barrett as Dani, Garth Kravits as Ritchie, Manu Narayan as Dr. Rummesh "Robbie" Patel, Becca Kötte as Tawney and Noa Solorio as Billie. The ensemble includes Ryan Duncan, J. Elaine Marcos, Rob Marnell, Jasmin Richardson and Tad Wilson.



Gettin' the Band Back Together features an original score by Mark Allen and a book by Ken Davenport and improv troupe The Grundleshotz with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg. The design team includes sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Emily Rebholz and lighting by Ken Billington.



Gettin' the Band Back Together first debuted in 2013 at New Jersey's George Street Playhouse.



Sample the show's score with the cast in the music video below.



