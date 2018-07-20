Pretty Woman: The Musical Arrives on Broadway; Cast Album Announced

Mercy! Pretty Woman: The Musical, the new stage show based on the hit 1990 film, begins previews at the Nederlander Theatre on July 20. Jerry Mitchell directs and choreographs the production, which is scheduled to open on August 16. The musical has also announced an original cast album, featuring the original score of Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, to be released by Atlantic Records at a date to come.



Three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl and Samantha Barks lead the cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical as Edward and Vivian, respectively. The company also includes Tony nominee Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Jason Danieley as Phillip Stuckey, Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson and Ezra Knight as James Morse. The ensemble features Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman and Darius Wright.



Pretty Woman: The Musical has a book by the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton and late director Garry Marshall. The show features set design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers and hair design by Josh Marquette. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by Will Van Dyke.