Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Donja R. Love's World Premiere Play Sugar in Our Wounds Receives Extension at New York City Center
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 22, 2018
Sheldon Best & Chinaza Uche in "Sugar in Our Wounds"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a one-week extension for Donja R. Love's acclaimed new play Sugar in Our Wounds, currently receiving its world premiere at City Center's Studio at Stage II. Originally slated to run through July 8, the production will now conclude its limited engagement on July 15. Saheem Ali directs the production, which began previews on May 22 and opened on June 5.

Sugar in Our Wounds takes place on a plantation during the Civil War, where a mystical tree stretches toward heaven. It protects James, a young slave, while he reads newspapers about the imminent possibility of freedom, as the battle rages on. When a brooding stranger arrives, James and his makeshift family take the man in. Soon, an unexpected bond leads to a striking romance, and everyone is in uncharted territory. 

The cast of Sugar in Our Wounds features Sheldon Best as James, Chinaza Uche as Henry, Stephanie Berry as Aunt Mama, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart as Mattie and Fern Cozine as Isabel. The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Jason Lyons (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Michael Thurber (original music) and Darrell Grand Moultrie (movement).

Sugar in Our Wounds

Donja R. Love's exploration of queer love at a pivotal moment in black history.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Cats Movie to Start Shooting in November; Wayne McGregor Signs On as Choreographer
  2. Watch Maddie Baillio & More Perform the Mean Girls Anthem 'I'd Rather Be Me'
  3. The Band's Visit & Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Top 2018 Tony Award Winners
  4. Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber & James Corden Mashup Phantom, Cats & Evita in a Hilarious Crosswalk the Musical
  5. Once On This Island, The Band's Visit, Frozen & More to Perform at 2018 Broadway in Bryant Park

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers