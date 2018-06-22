Donja R. Love's World Premiere Play Sugar in Our Wounds Receives Extension at New York City Center

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a one-week extension for Donja R. Love's acclaimed new play Sugar in Our Wounds, currently receiving its world premiere at City Center's Studio at Stage II. Originally slated to run through July 8, the production will now conclude its limited engagement on July 15. Saheem Ali directs the production, which began previews on May 22 and opened on June 5.



Sugar in Our Wounds takes place on a plantation during the Civil War, where a mystical tree stretches toward heaven. It protects James, a young slave, while he reads newspapers about the imminent possibility of freedom, as the battle rages on. When a brooding stranger arrives, James and his makeshift family take the man in. Soon, an unexpected bond leads to a striking romance, and everyone is in uncharted territory.



The cast of Sugar in Our Wounds features Sheldon Best as James, Chinaza Uche as Henry, Stephanie Berry as Aunt Mama, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart as Mattie and Fern Cozine as Isabel. The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Jason Lyons (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Michael Thurber (original music) and Darrell Grand Moultrie (movement).