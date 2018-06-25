Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald, Tina Fey & More to Raise Funds for Families at the Border in Concert for America

A star-packed lineup of talent has been announced to take part in Concert for America, an event benefitting families who are currently struggling at the border. The concert, created by Seth Rudetsky and his husband, James Wesley, will be held at the Great Hall at The Cooper Union in New York City on June 30 at 5:00pm. For ticketing information, click here.



The company will include Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald, Tina Fey, Jorge Avila, Mandy Gonzalez, Jeremy Jordan, Olga Merediz, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Keala Settle, Shaina Taub and Patrick Wilson. Additional casting will be announced later this week.



"James and I have been increasingly horrified at what's going on with these families struggling at the border," said Rudetsky. "Our friend suggested we put up another Concert for America to coincide with the upcoming day of national protests and, even though we had ten days to plan it, we said yes!"



Wesley added, "These amazing performers agreed to appear as soon as we texted them! And these wonderful organizations are working right at the frontlines, helping both parents and children during this perilous time at our southern border."



A concert of songs, comedy and commentary, Concert for America will benefit four non-profit organizations working along the Southern border to protect the civil and human rights of families: Al Otro Lado, Texas Civil Rights Project, ACLU Foundation of Texas and Florence Project.



For those unable to attend Concert for America in person, it will be broadcast via Facebook Live and at ConcertsforAmerica.com beginning at 5:00pm on June 30.