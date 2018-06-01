Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Phylicia Rashad Cast in Tarell Alvin McCraney's OWN Series David Makes Man
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 26, 2018
Phylicia Rashad
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony winner and Emmy nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun) has been cast in David Makes Man, a new television series created by Moonlight Oscar winner and Choir Boy playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, according to Deadline. Broadway alum Isaiah Johnson (The Color Purple) is also among the newly announced cast of the OWN Network series.

Inspired by events in McCraney's childhood, David Makes Man follows David (to be played by Akili McDowell), "a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. He must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out."

Rashad, who appeared in McCraney's Head of Passes at off-Broadway's Public Theater in 2016, will take on the role of Dr. Woods-Trap, a teacher at David's school. The cast will also include Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Ade Chike Torbert, Jordan Bolger, Cayden K. Williams and Travis Coles. A season-one premiere date is forthcoming.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Songwriters That You Want To See Do Crosswalk the Musical
  2. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Bernadette Peters as Dolly, Angels in America & More
  3. A Bronx Tale's Bradley Gibson to Join Broadway's The Lion King as Simba
  4. Get Inside the 2018 Jimmy Awards with These Party Photos of Ari'el Stachel, the Winners & More
  5. Denis Arndt Joins Broadway's Straight White Men; Tom Skerritt Exits the Production

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers