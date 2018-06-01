Phylicia Rashad Cast in Tarell Alvin McCraney's OWN Series David Makes Man

Tony winner and Emmy nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun) has been cast in David Makes Man, a new television series created by Moonlight Oscar winner and Choir Boy playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, according to Deadline. Broadway alum Isaiah Johnson (The Color Purple) is also among the newly announced cast of the OWN Network series.



Inspired by events in McCraney's childhood, David Makes Man follows David (to be played by Akili McDowell), "a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. He must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out."



Rashad, who appeared in McCraney's Head of Passes at off-Broadway's Public Theater in 2016, will take on the role of Dr. Woods-Trap, a teacher at David's school. The cast will also include Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Ade Chike Torbert, Jordan Bolger, Cayden K. Williams and Travis Coles. A season-one premiere date is forthcoming.