Rachel Bay Jones at the 2017 Tony Awards
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Tony Winner Rachel Bay Jones Sets Final Performance Date in Dear Evan Hansen
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 27, 2018

Rachel Bay Jones, the talented actress who earned a 2017 Tony Award for her turn as Heidi Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, will play her final performance in the Tony-winning musical on August 5. The announcement of a replacement is forthcoming.

Jones first played the role of Heidi Hansen in a table read of the musical, dating back five years. She followed up her turn during the musical's out-of-town run at D.C.'s Arena Stage, the off-Broadway premiere at Second Stage and finally on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

The current cast of Dear Evan Hansen also includes Taylor Trensch, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Laura Dreyfuss, Phoenix Best, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Alex Boniello. 

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
