Tony Winner Rachel Bay Jones Sets Final Performance Date in Dear Evan Hansen

Rachel Bay Jones, the talented actress who earned a 2017 Tony Award for her turn as Heidi Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, will play her final performance in the Tony-winning musical on August 5. The announcement of a replacement is forthcoming.



Jones first played the role of Heidi Hansen in a table read of the musical, dating back five years. She followed up her turn during the musical's out-of-town run at D.C.'s Arena Stage, the off-Broadway premiere at Second Stage and finally on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.



The current cast of Dear Evan Hansen also includes Taylor Trensch, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Laura Dreyfuss, Phoenix Best, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Alex Boniello.