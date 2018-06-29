Blow High, Blow Low! Meet the Ensemble Members Dancing Tony-Winning Choreography in Carousel

The fifth Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel has been making audiences laugh, cry and have fun eight times a week since opening at the Imperial Theatre. Not only was the production nominated for 11 Tony Awards, but Justin Peck took home the prize for Best Choreography with Lindsay Mendez as Best Featured Actress in a Musical. While the revival is acclaimed for its A-list leading cast including Joshua Henry, Jessie Mueller, Renée Fleming, Alexander Gemignani and Mendez, the ensemble is so stellar that it rivals its stars by bringing Peck's Tony-winning choreography to life. Photographer Matthew Murphy took beautiful photos of the talented cast including Halli Toland, Sam Strasfeld, Skye Mattox, Scarlett Walker, Craig Salstein, Laura Feig, Corey John Snide, Garett Hawe, Amy Ruggiero, Andrei Chagas, Anna Noble, Leigh-Ann Esty, Adriana Pierce, Yesenia Ayala and Colin Bradbury proving that their moves are definitely Tony-worthy.

Laura Feig & Halli Toland

LAURA FEIG

Feig first made moves on Broadway in An American in Paris before joining Carousel. She also appeared in the touring production of Movin’ Out as Judy. Prior to Broadway, Feig acted as a principal dancer in the Atlanta Ballet and BalletX.

HALLI TOLAND

Carousel is Toland’s second Broadway production following her debut in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Her regional stage credits include productions at The Muny and Music Theatre Wichita.

Yesenia Ayala

YESENIA AYALA

Ayala is back on Broadway as an ensemble member and Louis understudy after making her debut in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory where she was the understudy for Veruca Salt. Ayala appeared in touring productions of West Side Story; her off-Broadway credits include Sweet Charity and Trip of Love.

Craig Salstein, Sam Strasfeld & Corey John Snide

CRAIG SALSTEIN

Salstein is making his Broadway debut as both an ensemble member and the dance captain of Carousel. He has been dancing most of his life, beginning his training with choreographer Mia Michaels and the Miami City Ballet. In 2000, Salstein joined American Ballet Theatre’s Studio Company and became a member of the Corps de Ballet, later being named a soloist.



SAM STRASFELD

Strasfeld is currently acting as both a swing and fight captain in Carousel. He has previously been on Broadway in Miss Saigon, An American in Paris, Scandalous, Annie and Mary Poppins. He also toured the country in Jersey Boys.

COREY JOHN SNIDE

In Carousel, Snide not only acts as an ensemble member and dance captain, but he is the understudy for the role of Enoch Snow, Jr. Snide has previously been seen on Broadway in Cats and 13 as well as playing the titular role in Billy Elliot on the West End and in Australia.

Yesenia Ayala, Andrei Chagas & Leigh-Ann Esty

ANDREI CHAGAS

Originally from Rio de Janerio, Brazil, Chagas is currently making his Broadway debut in the ensemble of Carousel. Before leaping to the Great White Way, he spent seven seasons as a member of the Miami City Ballet and studied Escola de Danca Alice Arja at the Miami City Ballet School.

LEIGH-ANN ESTY

Before making her Broadway debut in Carousel, Esty spent 11 seasons at Miami City Ballet. She played Lise Dassin in the touring production of An American in Paris and was also featured on PBS Great Performances.

Skye Mattox, Scarlett Walker, Laura Feig & Halli Toland

SKYE MATTOX

Before joining the ensemble of Carousel, Mattox was seen as an ensemble member and the Ivy understudy in On the Town. Her additional credits include West Side Story, going on as Mugsy and Graziella, and multiple productions with City Center Encores! including The Golden Apple and Little Me.

SCARLETT WALKER

Walker is making her Broadway debut as an ensemble member and Carrie Pipperidge understudy in Carousel. Her previous regional stage credits include Oklahoma!, The Little Mermaid, Mame, Les Misérables and La Cage aux Folles.

Colin Bradbury & Garett Hawe

COLIN BRADBURY

Carousel marks Bradbury’s third dancing role on Broadway. He has previously been seen in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Come Fly Away. Bradbury toured with The Book of Mormon, A Chorus Line, Lovin’ the Bogin, White Christmas and 42nd Street. His other stage credits include the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Girl Crazy, Bombshell: In Concert and The Jack Cole Project.

GARETT HAWE

Hawe is no stranger to the stage. He currently in the ensemble as well as playing Enoch Snow, Jr. in Carousel. His previous Broadway credits include Newsies, Mary Poppins and Matilda. Hawe also toured the country in Wicked, Hello, Dolly!, 101 Dalmatians and once again with Mary Poppins. Hawe’s screen credits include Peter Pan Live! and Nurse Jackie.

Garett Hawe, Amy Ruggiero, Andrei Chagas, Anna Noble, Leigh-Ann Esty, Adriana Pierce, Yesenia Ayala & Colin Bradbury

AMY RUGGIERO

Ruggiero is currently making her Broadway debut as a swing in Carousel. She was an ensemble member in the touring production of Come Fly Away, with previous stage credits including the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, American Dance Machine, Manon and Little Dancer. She has been a member of several dance companies including Twyla Tharp Dance, American Repertory Ballet and Ballet Austin.

ANNA NOBLE

Noble is making her Broadway debut as an ensemble member in Carousel, but this isn’t her first time being on stage. She appeared in Ragtime at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse and in After Midnight on Norwegian Cruise Line.

ADRIANA PIERCE

Pierce is currently trading in her tutus for theatrical costumes in Carousel for her Broadway debut. She has danced in the New York City Ballet, Miami City Ballet and the School of American Ballet as well as choreographing at The Joyce Theater, Adrienne Arsht Center, New World Center and New York Choreographic Institute. She was seen on-screen in PBS' Great Performances.



Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Styling Assistant: John Findlay | Some wardrobe provided by: Trina Turk and Mr Turk | Hair & Makeup: Nicolette Gold and Morgan Mabry | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman and Sydney Goodwin | Producer: Caitlin McNaney | Shot at Ruby Bird Studios