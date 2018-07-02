Happy Days Are Here Again! Kara Lindsay to Return to Beautiful on Broadway

Kara Lindsay is returning to the cast of Beautiful in the role of Cynthia Weil beginning on July 10. The original Newsies star will take over the role from Jessica Keenan Wynn, who will take her final bow in the Carole King musical on July 8.



A former Broadway.com vlogger, Lindsay’s Broadway credits include Wicked and Newsies. She appeared on tour in Wicked and Little House on the Prairie and has numerous regional credits. She previously appeared in Beautiful from September through December 2017.



The Broadway cast of Beautiful currently includes Melissa Benoist as Carole King, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.



With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.