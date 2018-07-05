Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Iwan Rheon
(Photo: Shaun Webb)
Game of Thrones Star Iwan Rheon to Headline Foxfinder in the West End
News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 5, 2018

Olivier-winning Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon is set to headline a revival of Dawn King's Foxfinder at the West End's Ambassadors Theatre. The production, directed by Rachel O’Riordan, will play a limited engagement from September 6 through January 5, 2019.

Rheon's stage credits include playing Moritz Stiefel in the original West End production of Spring Awakening, which earned him the 2010 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical. He is best known for portraying Ramsay Bolton on HBO's Game of Thrones and Simon Bellamy on Misfits. The Welsh actor's stage credits also include The Devil Inside Him and Remembrance Day . In addition to Game of Thrones, he appeared on screen in Resistance, Wild Bill, Wasteland, Daisy Winters and The Liberator.

Foxfinder is set in a world where England is in crisis with flooded fields and food is scarce. When William Bloor (Rheon), a foxfinder, investigates why a couple has missed their required target, he begins to uncover the truth behind the crisis.

The play was first performed at London’s Finborough Theatre in 2011 and won several awards, including the 2013 Royal National Theatre Foundation Playwright Award. King also won Off West End Award for Most Promising Playwright.

Foxfinder will feature design by Gary McCann with lighting design by Paul Anderson. Simon Slater is the composer and sound designer for the production. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Blow High, Blow Low! Meet the Ensemble Members Dancing Tony-Winning Choreography in Carousel
  2. Kara Lindsay to Return to Beautiful on Broadway
  3. Kitty Cats, Coffee Hangs & Clown Nose Bros! Spend a Day in the Life with Frozen's Greg Hildreth
  4. I Got You, Babe! Here's a First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks & Micaela Diamond in The Cher Show
  5. Katharine McPhee Begins Second Shift in Broadway's Waitress

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers