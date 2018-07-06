Broadway BUZZ

Summer Star Ariana DeBose is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 6, 2018
Ariana DeBose & company in "Summer"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Tony-nominated Summer star Ariana Debose is once again picking up a camera as Broadway.com's newest vlogger. Her new vlog, Hot Stuff, will begin on July 10. 

Summer marks DeBose's sixth Broadway credit. She garnered a 2018 Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for her role as Disco Donna. She has previously been seen in A Bronx TaleHamiltonPippinMotown and Bring It On. This is the second time DeBose has been a Broadway.com vlogger, her first time with the camera was for Bronx Bullet: Backstage at A Bronx Tale with Ariana DeBose in 2016.

Created by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, Summer tells the story of famed singer and songwriter Donna Summer through three stages of her life. The show features a score of more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff." The production is directed by McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo.

Hot Stuff will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

A new musical telling the story of the legendary Donna Summer.
