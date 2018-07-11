The Boys in the Band Will Offer Midnight Performance to Benefit The Actors Fund

The producers of the starry Broadway staging of The Boys in the Band have announced a special midnight performance as a benefit for The Actors Fund. The show will be held on Thursday, July 26 at 11:59pm at the Booth Theatre.



Mart Crowley's landmark 1968 play centers on a group of gay men who gather in an NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.



Directed by Joe Mantello, The Boys in the Band stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins.



Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the groundbreaking play is now on Broadway for the first time in a limited engagement through August 11.