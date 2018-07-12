Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Diana Rigg, Pasek & Paul, Laurie Metcalf Earn 2018 Emmy Nominations

A talented group of stage alums were honored with 2018 Emmy Award nominations for their work on the small screen on July 12. Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold broke the news live from Los Angeles.



Tony winners of note who were honored include John Legend for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for their music and lyrics of A Christmas Story Live!, current My Fair Lady star Diana Rigg for Game of Thrones, Laurie Metcalf for the Roseanne reboot, upcoming Kiss Me, Kate star Kelli O'Hara for The Accidental Wolf, Jeffrey Wright for his turn on Westworld, Viola Davis and Cicely Tyson for How to Get Away with Murder, upcoming Lifespan of a Fact star Cherry Jones for The Handmaid's Tale, Judith Light for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Lily Tomlin for Grace and Frankie, Neil Patrick Harris as producer of A Series of Unfortunate Events and Derek McLane—designer of Moulin Rouge, Gettin' the Band Back Together and American Son—for his work on the 90th Annual Academy Awards.



Tony nominees honored with Emmy nods include Brandon Victor Dixon and Sara Bareilles for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, upcoming To Kill a Mockingbird star Jeff Daniels for The Looming Tower, Tina Fey for Saturday Night Live, Brian Tyree Henry for Atlanta, Alec Baldwin for Saturday Night Live, Antonio Banderas for Genius: Picasso, Allison Janney for Mom, Edie Falco for Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, Ed Harris for Westworld and Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale.



Other theater-related Emmy nominees include Broadway alums Darren Criss, Finn Wittrock and Ricky Martin for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story; Sarah Paulson for American Horror Story: Cult; Tituss Burgess for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; Megan Mullally for Will & Grace; William H. Macy for Shameless; and Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Tatiana Maslany, who is currently making her off-Broadway debut in Mary Page Marlowe, was nominated for her performance in Orphan Black.



The 70th Annual Emmy Awards will be held on September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles; the ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 8:00pm eastern time. For a full list of nominees, click here.