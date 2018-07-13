Broadway BUZZ

Susan Pourfar, Emma Geer, Tatiana Maslany, Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman, Kellie Overbey, director Lila Neugebauer, Mia Sinclair Jenness & Blair Brown
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Tatiana Maslany & the Cast of Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe Celebrate Opening Night at Second Stage
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 13, 2018

Orphan Black star and recent Emmy nominee Tatiana Maslany took her first official bow on the New York stage on July 12 at 2nd Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre in Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe. Maslany is one of six women (Susan Pourfar, Emma Geer,Kellie Overbey, Mia Sinclair Jenness and Tony winner Blair Brown), who portray the main character, Mary Page Marlowe, from infancy to age 69. The show, directed by Lila Neugebauer, offers a haunting portrait of a complex woman and demonstrates how a series of forgotten moments can add up to one memorable life.

Tatiana Maslany makes her New York stage debut in Mary Page Marlowe

Mary Page Marlowe

Tatiana Maslany stars in Tracy Letts' haunting portrait of a complex woman.
