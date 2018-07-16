The Boys in the Band Recoups Broadway Investment

It's a hit! The debut Broadway staging of Mart Crowley's groundbreaking drama The Boys in the Band has recouped its $3.5 million investment in just 11 weeks, with four weeks still remaining in the show's 15-week limited run. The Boys in the Band is the first show of the 2018-19 season to open, and it is the first show of the season to recoup.



Crowley's landmark 1968 play centers on a group of gay men who gather in an NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.



Directed by Joe Mantello, The Boys in the Band stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins.



Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the play is scheduled to conclude its limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on August 11.