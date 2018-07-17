Alexandra Silber & Broadway Friends to Read After Anatevka Off-Broadway for Release on Audible

Fiddler on the Roof alum Alexandra Silber will gather a group of talented stage friends for an upcoming literary and musical evening featuring her acclaimed Fiddler sequel novel After Anatevka. The event, set to be held at off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre on August 13 at 7:00pm, will be recorded for release on Audible.



The night will feature new songs written by Broadway composers inspired by excerpts from the novel. Joining Silber will be her former Fiddler co-star Samantha Massell and Fiddler lyricist Sheldon Harnick, along with Patrick Page, Santino Fontana, Jessica Fontana and Ellie Fishman.



Picking up where Fiddler on the Roof left off (based on the original stories by Sholem Aleichem), After Anatevka centers on Tevye's daughter Hodel and the adversities she faces in her extraordinary attempt to reunite with her politically imprisoned fiancé at a Siberian work camp.



Silber first presented a starry reading of After Anatevka at the 92nd Street Y in 2017.