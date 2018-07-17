Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

John O'Hurley with the company of "Chicago"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
All He Cares About Is Love! John O'Hurley Will Return to Chicago on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 17, 2018

John O'Hurley is bringing his razzle-dazzle factor back to Broadway! The stage-and-screen star will return to the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago as Billy Flynn beginning on July 23, replacing Tom Hewitt, who will play his final performance on July 22.

O'Hurley's return run will mark his fifth main-stem engagement in Chicago, in addition to having appeared on tour. On-screen, O'Hurley is known for his turn as J. Peterman on the Emmy-winning sitcom Seinfeld.

The current Chicago cast is led by Michelle DeJean as Roxie Hart, Terra C. MacLeod as Velma Kelly, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, Tony winner Cady Huffman as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. As previously announcedX Factor Israel television personality Shiri Maimon will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart on September 21.

Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock Will Close on Broadway
  2. Laura Dreyfuss to Join Dear Evan Hansen Pal Ben Platt in Ryan Murphy's The Politician
  3. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Flock to Hello, Dolly! Before Bernadette Peters Says Farewell
  4. Loren Lott Dances into Once On This Island While Hailey Kilgore Recovers from Injury
  5. The Scene at the Stage Door on Angels in America's Final Broadway Performance

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters