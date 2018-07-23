John O'Hurley Brings His Razzle-Dazzle Factor Back to Chicago on Broadway

All he cares about is love! Stage-and-screen star John O'Hurley returns to the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago on July 23. O'Hurley repeats his celebrated turn as Billy Flynn, replacing Tom Hewitt, who played his final performance on July 22.



O'Hurley's return marks his fifth main-stem engagement in Chicago, in addition to having appeared on tour. On-screen, O'Hurley is known for his turn as J. Peterman on the Emmy-winning sitcom Seinfeld.



The current Chicago cast also includes Michelle DeJean as Roxie Hart, Terra C. MacLeod as Velma Kelly, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, Tony winner Cady Huffman as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. As previously announced, X Factor Israel television personality Shiri Maimon will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart on September 21.



Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.