They Work Hard for the Money! Summer Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway

It's obvious that this cast works hard for the money because Summer celebrated 100 performances on Broadway on July 18. The new musical began previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 28 and officially opened on April 23. Led by Tony nominees LaChanze, Ariana DeBose (our current Broadway.com vlogger) and Storm Lever, the show tells the story of disco diva Donna Summer while featuring her hit songs, including "She Works Hard for the Money," "Hot Stuff" and "Last Dance." Check out the photo to see the three stars celebrate the show's success! Here's to 100 more!