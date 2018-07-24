Broadway BUZZ

The company of Diane Paulus' 2009 Broadway revival of "Hair"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
NBC Sets May 2019 Air Date for Hair Live!; Diane Paulus to Co-Direct
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 24, 2018

Mark your calendar! The eagerly anticipated live TV presentation of Hair will arrive on NBC on May 19, 2019. Tony winner Diane Paulus, who helmed the Tony-winning 2009 Broadway revival, has signed on to co-direct the small-screen musical alongside Alex Rudzinski, who will serve as live television director as he did for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which just garnered him an Emmy nomination. Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, who have shepherded each of NBC's live musicals since The Sound of Music revived the programming genre, will executive-produce the previously announced telecast, titled Hair Live! 

Hair tells the story of a group of politically active hippies living a bohemian life in New York while fighting against and resisting the Vietnam War. Claude, his good friends Berger and Sheila, and their "tribe" are coming of age in the world of the sexual revolution while struggling with their rebellion against the war and their conservative parents and society. Claude must decide whether to resist the draft as his friends have done, or succumb to the pressures of conservative America to serve in Vietnam, compromising his principles and beliefs.

Casting will be announced at a later date. Till then, look back at Paulus' 2009 Broadway revival below.



