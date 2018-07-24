The Straight White Men Stars Pose in the Broadway.com Photo Booth on Opening Night

Straight White Men opened at the Hayes Theater on July 23, with Young Jean Lee becoming the first Asian-American female playwright produced on Broadway. The star-studded cast includes Armie Hammer, Paul Schneider, Josh Charles, Stephen Payne, Ty Defoe and Kate Bornstein, with everyone but veteran star Payne making their Broadway debut. The cast and crew celebrated the show's opening by partying at DaDong Restaurant in NYC where Broadway.com photographer Caitlin McNaney shot these exclusive pics of the stars. Check out all of these hot shots and get a ticket to see Straight White Men!

Armie Hammer plays Drew