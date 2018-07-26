Lin-Manuel Miranda, George C. Wolfe & More Step Out for the Savion Glover-Directed Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope at Encores!

The Tony-nominated, Grammy-winning musical Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope is back on the New York stage. The show developed by Micki Grant (composer and lyricist) and Vinnette Carroll (creator and director) bows on the Encores! stage in a new incarnation directed and choreographed by Tony winner Savion Glover. The cast, which includes Rheaume Crenshaw, Dayna Dantzler, Aisha de Haas, James T. Lane and Wayne Pretlow, as well as ensemble members Alexandria Bradley, Marshall L. Davis Jr., CK Edwards, Shonica Gooden, Marla McReynolds, Amber Barbee Pickens, Jeffry Foote and Nina Hudson, took their first bow in the City Center run on July 25. There were some very special guests in the audience, including Glover's Shuffle Along and Jelly's Last Jam director George C. Wolfe as well as Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda. Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope is a celebration of African-American culture and community that presents the issues of race politics in America through a lively mix of song and dance with a score that includes gospel, jazz, soul, calypso and rock. Catch it at Encores! through July 28.

Bravo to the Encores! company of Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope. The cast, including Rheaume Crenshaw, Dayna Dantzler, Aisha de Haas, James T. Lane and Wayne Pretlow and more, takes their curtain call.

Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope director/choreographer Savion Glover gets together with the show's composer and lyricist Micki Grant.